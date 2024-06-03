Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.00

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 200983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,137,000 after buying an additional 140,904 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

