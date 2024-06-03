Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 6.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 4,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

