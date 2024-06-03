Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

