L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $300.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

