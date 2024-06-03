Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,388. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

