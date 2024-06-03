Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KFS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,403 shares of company stock worth $20,297 in the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 403,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 421,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 324,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

