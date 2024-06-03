Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.83

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 34363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

