Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 531 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after buying an additional 701,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,346. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.