Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 774 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after acquiring an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after buying an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,719. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.