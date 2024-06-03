Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 370 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.90. 198,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,315. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

