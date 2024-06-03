Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 12,055 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,307,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,198,000 after buying an additional 303,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,085. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.