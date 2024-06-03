John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.88

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 5833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

