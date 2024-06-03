iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 80,833 shares.The stock last traded at $91.75 and had previously closed at $92.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $982.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

