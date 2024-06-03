iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $81.91. 852,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

