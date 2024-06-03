iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.49

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.49 and last traded at $104.76, with a volume of 233254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.