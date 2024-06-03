Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.25. Iris Energy shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 4,044,753 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.