Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.56 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $11.96 or 0.00017485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and $55.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00051205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,024,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,399,719 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.