ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.04

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1938688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

