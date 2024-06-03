Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $358.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

