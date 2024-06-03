Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 302,529 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 498,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDSN. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

