Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

HUBG opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

