Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 111,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

