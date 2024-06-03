HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Critical Survey

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.63 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -3.94 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.35 $54.01 million $1.89 7.97

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 105.03%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

