Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. 274,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

