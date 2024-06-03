Hedera 1-Day Volume Tops $61.80 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Hedera has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $61.80 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00051066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

