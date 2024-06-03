Head to Head Comparison: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) & ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 33.82, meaning that its share price is 3,282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than ZipLink.

This table compares Payoneer Global and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 13.19% 17.56% 1.71% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and ZipLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $831.10 million 2.69 $93.33 million $0.30 19.97 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats ZipLink on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

