HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

RPTX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 200,677 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

