Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Harrow

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,035,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,035,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harrow by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Harrow by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harrow during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 410,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Harrow has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HROW. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

