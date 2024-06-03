Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,462,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 2,802,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,518.4 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLF opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

