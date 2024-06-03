HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
