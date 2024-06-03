Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.73 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.