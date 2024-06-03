H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 722,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

