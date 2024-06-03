Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GREE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 232,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,706. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.26.

Insider Activity at Greenidge Generation

In other news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Greenidge Generation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

