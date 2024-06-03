GM Advisory Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

