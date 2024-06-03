Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 617,000 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

DIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 90,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

