Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 1,110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of FGETF remained flat at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
