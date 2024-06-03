Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Flex stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,648 shares of company stock worth $11,529,943. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after buying an additional 247,024 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after buying an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

