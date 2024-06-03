FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,896 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,676. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

