Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 1,676,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,000.0 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
