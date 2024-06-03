Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 1,676,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,000.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

