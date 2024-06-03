Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 6,816 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 29,415,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,259,755. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

