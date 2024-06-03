Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Walmart by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.76. 27,632,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,044,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $529.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

