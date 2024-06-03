EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 617,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $516.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

