Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 621,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. 640,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,386. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,195,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6,932.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

