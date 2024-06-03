Ergo (ERG) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $91.79 million and $891,692.05 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,007.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.67 or 0.00676259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00120559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00041553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00221382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00089649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,604,026 coins and its circulating supply is 75,605,808 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

