ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $352.24 million and $21,376.68 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,128.16 or 0.99744626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00112109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.26209076 USD and is up 21.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $17,832.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.