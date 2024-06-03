Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Endava has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

