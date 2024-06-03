Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on DAVA
Institutional Trading of Endava
Endava Stock Down 0.3 %
DAVA opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Endava has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $81.06.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endava
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.