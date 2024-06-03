ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $7.20 on Monday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.
About ElringKlinger
