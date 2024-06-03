Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

