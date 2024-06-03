Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,471.0 days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELKEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.