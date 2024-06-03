Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 214.9% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,344 shares of company stock valued at $271,436. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

PEBO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 147,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.