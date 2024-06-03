Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 169,007 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,007 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Second Bancorp worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $648.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on OSBC

Insider Activity at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.